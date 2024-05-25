Fisherman arrested for cheating in bass tournament with lead weights

article

A Louisiana fisherman was arrested for cheating in a bass fishing contest by using weights to boost his score.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement said officers arrested Aaron Moreau, 38, for fishing contest fraud.

Authorities said they were contacted by the Big Bass Splash tournament directors at Toledo Bend over one of the anglers placing lead weights in a fish he caught and used for weigh in on May 17.

Moreau is believed to have placed 2.59 pounds of lead weights in a fish he used for weigh-in and then left the scene.

An angler was arrested for using lead weights in a fishing tournament. (Credit: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

After an arrest warrant was issued, Moreau turned himself into authorities on May 23 and was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

RELATED: Louisiana man to undergo physical castration for raping, impregnating teen

If convicted, he faces up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.

Cheating in a fishing contest isn't unheard of.

Last year, two men who admitted stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament in 2022 were sentenced to ten-day jail terms and other penalties, including the forfeiture of a boat valued at $100,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.