Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer.

Flatwater connects people with therapists to help clear their minds, heal their bodies, and find the strength to take on a diagnosis.

Since its inception, Flatwater says it's paid for more than 53,000 hours of therapy.

This year is the 13th edition of the event.

Each of the paddlers is picked from a list of applicants and past participants have included Olympic medalists Kristine Lilly, Aaron Piersol, Eric Shanteau, Trey Hardee, and Brendan Hansen as well as three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios.

Last year, the event raised more than $1.15 million, which was a record, and Flatwater hopes to raise even more this year.

There will be a post-paddle party at the LCRA Redbud Center from 6-8 p.m. which is walking distance from the Hula Hut finish line.