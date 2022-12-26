Nearly 70 flights canceled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport

Lots of people could be spending some unplanned extra time with family this holiday season.

Nearly 70 flights have been canceled and dozens more are delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the day after Christmas due to the winter weather impacting much of the country.

The vast majority of the canceled flights are from Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines says customers holding any Southwest reservation from Sunday, December 25 through Monday, January 2, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge. Click here for more information.

This weekend, all of the Austin airport parking lots and garages were full, but airport officials say there is a little room again in the economy lot.

ABIA says it's still a good idea to double check the parking situation before you head to the airport by calling 512-530-3307.

