Austin residents urged to be prepared for possible flooding this spring

On Monday, March 25, the first day of Flooding Preparedness Week, Austin’s emergency response leaders were at City Hall to deliver a timely message to Central Texans.

"We’re now in a severe weather season here in central Texas," said Travis County Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter.

March through May is when our area typically sees the most severe storms. That means lightning, strong wind and heavy rain that often leads to flash flooding.

"Central Texas is known as Flash Flood Alley," said City of Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Ken Snipes.

That flooding can turn deadly, with about half of flooding-related deaths due to people walking or driving through floodwaters.

"Do not drive around barricades. They're there for a reason," said Austin Police Department Commander Kurtis Krause.

"We see examples of people driving around barricades that result in cars being swept off of roadways or bridges," said Snipes.

If that does happen to you, "Stay with the vehicle. It provides the most protection," said Austin Fire Department Division Chief Eddie Martinez. "Roll down your window to escape if necessary."

Tornadoes are a very real possibility, as we saw two years ago in Round Rock, where nearly 700 homes were damaged. And, just last year, hail caused a record amount of damage in the Austin area, more than $1 billion.

"These hailstones can actually fall at over 100 mph. So yes, very dangerous," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Yura.

But a big part of staying safe during spring storms, is being prepared before they hit.

"Take a look around your home," said Carter. "Cut down branches that are hanging over roofs."

"Determine whether your home is in a flood zone. Learn which roadways are likely to flood," Austin-Travis County EMS Commander Eric Gordon.

"Prepare an emergency kit containing essentials for your family," said Martinez.

Bottom line: have a plan. City agencies say they’ve got one, too.

"Our medics are out there, and they are ready to go," said Gordon.

"Before a storm, we inspect culverts with the greatest flood risk, and we remove large debris," said Austin Watershed Protection Department Director Jorge Morales.

Austin’s Homeless Strategy Office is deploying its text message alert system.

"Making sure that they know when it's time to get out of a creek or a waterway and seek higher ground," said Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray.

For more on preparing for severe weather, click here.

For more on staying safe when flooding hits, click here.

For real-time information on low-water crossing closures, click here.