Florida Chick-fil-A worker who tackled alleged carjacker honored by county sheriff

article

A Florida Chick-fil-A worker who stepped in to rescue a woman and her baby from a carjacker was gifted a "special coin" by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO).

The employee, Mykel Gordon, has gone viral after the heroic act was caught on camera at a Chick-fil-A location in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Gordon can be seen jumping on the suspect and wrestling the man as the woman stands by holding the child. Despite being punched in the face, the young worker continued to wrestle Branch.

On Thursday, Sheriff Eric Aden and members of the OCSO went to meet Gordon at his workplace, and they delivered a special coin to him as a personal thanks for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

A bystander can also be heard in the background shouting, "She had a baby in her hands, how dare you! How dare you scare her like that!"

The employee says Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt. Branch had been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.