Florida man tied up with belt after trying to carjack 74-year-old woman, burglarize home, deputies say

A Florida man tried to burglarize a home and later carjack a 74-year-old woman who was sitting in traffic Tuesday morning, but a witness stopped him by tying him up with a belt, according to the Marion County Sheriff Office.

The suspect, identified as Eliud Rosario-Otero, 51, allegedly didn't remember the incident because he claimed to have used cocaine, Xanax pills, and alcohol the night before, MCSO said in a news release.

Deputies said they first received reports around 6 a.m. of a suspicious person at the intersection of SW Highway 200 and SW 60th Avenue in Ocala.

When law enforcement arrived, they learned Rosario-Otero had tried to burglarize a nearby home, but ran off toward traffic after being confronted by the homeowner.

"He was trying to get in my house, that's why I called," the homeowner could be heard saying on a deputy's bodycam video. "I chased him off with a broom and then he ran to my neighbor's house," he said.

Witness: ‘He tried to break into a couple of cars. He was banging on the door.’

While at the intersection, deputies said he tried to enter multiple cars, and ultimately was able to get inside the 74-year-old woman's SUV through her passenger side door.

He grabbed the steering wheel, her arm and tried to push her out the SUV, according to an arrest report. He reached his foot over to press the gas pedal, but authorities said the woman was able to keep her foot on the brake pedal.

A man who saw Rosario-Otero wrestling with the woman in the SUV, walked over and pulled him out the SUV and restrained him with a belt until deputies arrived. He told law enforcement Rosario-Otero also tried to enter his vehicle prior to him entering the woman's SUV, authorities said.

He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including attempted carjacking, attempted occupied burglary and burglary with a battery, an arrest report stated.