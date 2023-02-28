House of Margot Blair spreads the love of luxury flowers

The House of Margot Blair has been creating luxury floral designs since the company's inception in 2009, when owner and creative director Carly Blair brought the brand to life out of her downtown Austin apartment.

Now based out of North Austin, the firm has since grown to a full team of creatives using their design skills to plan next-level events and spread the love of luxury flowers worldwide.

The company's floral studio hosts weekly events that give visitors opportunities to explore the possibilities of floral design.

One such event is Flower Bar Saturday, held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests can select color palettes and build their own custom bouquets.

The business also hosts workshops and monthly classes for those wanting to learn how professional designers create flower arrangements that catch the eye.

The House of Margot Blair is located at 1512 W. 35th Street and online at houseofmargotblair.com.