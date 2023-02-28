Expand / Collapse search

House of Margot Blair spreads the love of luxury flowers

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Tips for taking care of flowers from House of Margot Blair

It's National Floral Design Day and we're celebrating with the House of Margot Blair in Central Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - The House of Margot Blair has been creating luxury floral designs since the company's inception in 2009, when owner and creative director Carly Blair brought the brand to life out of her downtown Austin apartment.

Now based out of North Austin, the firm has since grown to a full team of creatives using their design skills to plan next-level events and spread the love of luxury flowers worldwide.

The company's floral studio hosts weekly events that give visitors opportunities to explore the possibilities of floral design. 

Build your own bouquet at a flower bar in Central Austin

House of Margot Blair features a flower bar every Saturday where you can buy flowers by the stem and build your own bouquet. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets some floral design tips.

One such event is Flower Bar Saturday, held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests can select color palettes and build their own custom bouquets.

The business also hosts workshops and monthly classes for those wanting to learn how professional designers create flower arrangements that catch the eye.

The House of Margot Blair is located at 1512 W. 35th Street and online at houseofmargotblair.com.