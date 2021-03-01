Flu season almost ‘non-existent’ due to COVID-19, CDC says

According to the CDC, flu cases were at an all time low this year. Some doctors calling this flu season almost "non-existent" as a result of increased COVID-19 precautions.

"It's been an unprecedented low year for influenza," said Dr. Kristin Mondy, Chief of Division of Infectious Disease at Dell Medical School UT Austin.

Dr. Kristin Mondy says this year’s flu season is unlike any other. She says it feels like there were barely any cases seen at her facility.

"Almost non existent," said Dr. Charles J. Lerner, Consultant for the Texas Medical Association Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Lerner also agrees and says flu cases are at an all time low. "Normally during the flu season, between five and 7% of all the visits for physicians are for flu like illnesses. This year, it's been below 2%."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Each week during flu season, the CDC updates a map to show each state’s current flu activity. This week all states were marked in the green. According to the CDC, that means all states have very little to no flu cases.

Dr. Lerner says he can assume that's because of COVID-19 precautions. "The speculation would be that people are more likely to be indoors and away from other people, which retards the spread of respiratory infections, people are tending to wear masks which retards the spread of respiratory infections. Both flu and COVID are respiratory infections. People are also using hand hygiene, which retards the spread of things from surfaces."

The flu and COV-19 spread in the same way so COVID-19 precautions have brought flu case numbers to almost nothing.

"The question is, will people really want to wear masks and do the social distancing just to prevent influenza? I just think Time will tell," said Dr. Mondy.