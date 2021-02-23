Food assistance still needed as Austin recovers from storm.

Across the city, the help for food didn't stop on Tuesday.

"It's been great to see the community rise to the occasion and see what they can do," said Mandi Nelson, founder of Austin Shift Meal.

While the sun may be shining, and the temperature is far warmer than what is was last week, people are still feeling the impact from the winter storm. And many in the community want to help.

"We wanted to make sure they had enough food and water to get through this difficult time," said Adam Hauser, CEO and President of Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels, partnering with CapMetro, spent Tuesday morning delivering more than 2,000 meals to home-bound seniors. The meals are ready to eat and were donated in part by the community.

"We are fortunate to live in central Texas, we have a wonderful, generous community, lots of people stepped up to help us," Hauser said.

Also handing out meals was Austin Shift Meal. They handed out 80 meal kits to hospitality workers.

"It's been just incredible and inspirational to see people checking in and taking care of each other," Nelson said.

The group has been doing this since the start of the pandemic, but said they knew this week would have even more of an impact.

"This is a great way for Austin shift meal to come in and help offset losing almost two weeks of food whether you lost your power, didn't have access to water, didn't have access to a vehicle to get to the store, so we're really happy to be able to help," said Clarissa De Leon with Austin Shift Meal.

In East Austin, ATX Musicians were rounding out a multiple-day event at the Millennium Youth Complex. They were handing out water, food, baby formula, and more.

"The community is really showing up to meet that mutual aid need of the community which is fantastic," said Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 city council member, Natasha Harper-Madison.

Harper-Madison said community involvement has been a vital role in this recovery process.

I think it's that intrinsic you know sort of instinct for most of us, that you take care of the people around you," she said. "And that's that moment that you let everything else fall by the wayside and you just take care of people."

However, she said there are still conversations to be had to make sure the city is ready and prepared for events like this in the future.