Food distribution at Grace Baptist Church in Bastrop County

Since 2002, the Grace Baptist Church in Bastrop County has offered a food pantry to families in need. Due to COVD-19, they've seen that need increase over the past several months.

The food pantry was the first major ministry for the church and it typically helps about 200 families per week.

In partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, Lowes, and other local vendors the pantry is able to provide 50 to 60 pounds of food for each family that comes through.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Pastor David Miller says they try to hand out items such as bread, milk, meat, cheese, and fresh produce to those in need.

Advertisement

Church officials estimate the program is growing by about five to 10 percent each month so donations are always appreciated.

In addition to food, supplies to build an awning for rainy food distribution days and asphalt have been donated to the church.

The pantry is open to anyone in need and families can come through the line a second time if food is still left.

RELATED: Central Texas Food bank to hold emergency food distribution

If you're in need of food, the pantry operates every Friday at Grace Baptist Church. It's located at 115 Sorrell Street in Red Rock.

Due to COVID-19, the weekly event is now a mobile pantry.

Pastor Miller asks anyone in need of food to line up by 7 a.m. although cars usually start lining up around 6 a.m.

Boxes of food are handed out starting at 8 a.m. and goes on until about 10 a.m.

Anyone attending should stay in their cars for contactless delivery.

If you'd like to help out by donating you can go to the church's website.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.