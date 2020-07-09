Buda city facilities to conduct business virtually starting Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The city of Buda says that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Hays County, city facilities will return to conducting business virtually starting Monday, July 13.

The city says no walk-ins will be allowed and all business will be done by phone and computer until further notice.

The following city departments can be contacted at the numbers below:

Public Works: 512-312-2876

Buda Police Department (Non-Emergency): 512-393-7896

Buda Public Library: 512-295-5899

Parks and Recreation: 512-523-1081

Utility Billing: 512-295-8845

Municipal Court: 512-295-2562

Planning, Permitting, and Engineering: 512-312-5745

Visitor’s Center: 512-295-7170

The city says the Buda Public Library will be available by phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is offering curbside service Mondays from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3-5 p.m. Those who can't pick up during those times can email to arrange another pick-up time.

All items going forward will be checked out for three weeks. There are also electronics resources residents can use.

Utility billing payments may be paid online or through the automated phone system at 1-866-279-0787. The city says additional ways to make utility payments include online through a bank, by mail to 405 E. Loop St., Building 100, Buda, Texas, or by utilizing the utility payment drop boxes at the front entrance of the building and near the library book drop. Customers can contact utility billing staff directly by email or over the phone at 512-295-8845.

Residents can also contact the Permitting and Inspections department online, apply for licenses, permits and fees online, or report a concern online.

Although operations are closed to the public, individuals may still contact the Municipal Court by phone or by email to get information and handle their cases; many options are available that do not require a personal appearance.

All in-person court dockets will be rescheduled after August 10; individuals will be notified by mail of their new court date. All due dates will be extended until August 10, including:

Initial appearance dates (as indicated on citation)

Payment dates (payment plans, extensions, etc…)

Deferral dates (driving safety course, other deferrals)

Community Service

Buda Municipal Court also has online payment options.

