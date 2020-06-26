Central Texas Food bank to hold emergency food distribution

The Central Texas Food Bank is set to hold another emergency drive-thru food distribution.

The food distribution will occur on Tuesday, June 30 at the Travis County Expo Center located at 7311 Decker Lane. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"All distributions are operating as a drive-thru with pre-packed boxes that will be loaded directly into your vehicle's trunk. Please allow appropriate space in your trunk before arriving at the distribution," the food bank wrote.

