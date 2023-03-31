'Food for Fines' drive at Kyle Public Library to benefit Hays County Food Bank
KYLE, Texas - If you have library fines in Kyle, now is your chance to both get them forgiven and help your community.
The Kyle Public Library is hosting a "Food for Fines" Spring Harvest Food Drive benefiting the Hays County Food Bank starting Saturday, April 1 through Monday, May 15.
In exchange for each individual item of non-perishable food, the Kyle Public Library will forgive $2 in fines from a library account. Non-perishable items include, but are not limited to:
- Low-sodium soups and broths
- Tomato products and pasta sauces
- Canned vegetables
- Dried and canned beans
- Whole grain pastas and rice
- Whole grain/high fiber cereals
- Natural peanut butter and jelly
- Nuts and granola bars
- Dried and canned fruit (low-sugar, light fruit)
The Hays County Food Bank is also accepting and seeking fresh food donations, but the library says it does not have the facilities to store and distribute fresh food.
Instead, residents can donate those items in person to the Hays County Food Bank at 220 Herndon St. In San Marcos on Monday – Thursday between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The library says this food drive comes at an important time for families in need. The Hays County Food Bank sees many drives during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, but community donations tend to decline during the spring and summer months even though the need still exists.
