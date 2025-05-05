Former Burnet County sheriff William T. Smith dies

article

The Brief Former Burnet County sheriff William T. Smith passes away at 84 He served as sheriff from 2009-2016 He began his career in law enforcement in 1968



Former Burnet County Sheriff William T. Smith has passed away at the age of 84.

Smith served as sheriff from 2009 to 2016, and with Burnet County law enforcement for 18 and a half years.

Who is Sheriff Smith?

What we know:

Smith was born in San Antonio on November 19, 1940, and began his career in law enforcement with the San Antonio Police Department in 1968.

He was also with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office from 1993 to 2003, before returning as sheriff in 2009.

Smith served in every position of law enforcement from patrol officer to chief deputy over his almost 47 years.

During his career, Smith was involved in many high-profile cases, including the closure of Christ of the Hills Monastery and the arrest of five monks for sexual assault of children.

He was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University, now known as Texas State University, with a Bachelor's of Science in law enforcement, as well as the FBI National Academy.

Before joining the San Antonio Police Department, Smith was in the U.S. Army, serving in Europe and in Vietnam. He was the recipient of many awards and decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Service Stars, a Vietnam Expeditionary Force Medal and a Bronze Star.

Smith was married to his wife Eileen, a librarian. The couple had three daughters and several grandchildren.