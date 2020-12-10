Former CFO of Richardson Enterprises, Ltd. sentenced for embezzlement

The former CFO of Richardson Enterprises, Ltd. has been sentenced to 63 months imprisonment for her role in a close to $16 million embezzlement scheme, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

51-year-old Tamra Maurene Villarreal (aka Tamra Creighton Villarreal) of Lakeway was also ordered to pay $15,941,452.87 in restitution to the Richardson family and $4,243,649 in restitution to the IRS. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, a federal judge in Austin, further ordered Villarreal to be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing her prison term.

Richardson Enterprises has automobile dealerships in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. As CFO, Villarreal compiled financial information and provided it to outside accountants. She also had signing authority on Richardson Enterprises bank accounts.

On August 18, 2020, Villarreal pleaded guilty to a two-count Information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false income tax return. By pleading guilty, Villarreal admitted that from 2009 to January 2018, she embezzled the funds from Richardson accounts and used that money for personal enrichment. Specifically, Villarreal diverted monies from Richardson bank accounts to accounts belonging to her and her husband.

She used those stolen funds along with a corporate business credit card to pay for numerous personal expenditures including luxury items, hotel stays, and restaurant tabs without the knowledge or permission of the Richardson family, according to the press release.

Villarreal admitted that she used her access and control of Richardson’s books and records to conceal and disguise her unauthorized transactions.

In April 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant on her Lakeway residence. Recovered during the search were many valuables purchased during the scheme, including rare coins, gold bars, expensive watches, lavish jewelry, and multiple firearms.

Villarreal also admitted that she subscribed a false 2013 federal income tax return wherein she and her spouse claimed $433,747 in earnings when in truth their income that year far exceeded that amount when accounting for the proceeds from her embezzlement scheme.

Villarreal’s former husband, 48-year-old Robert Scott Villarreal, pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with this investigation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 21, 2021, in Austin before U.S. District Judge Pitman

Robert Villarreal, who is out on bond, faces up to 10 years in federal prison for money laundering, up to 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and up to three years in federal prison for failure to file a federal income tax return.

