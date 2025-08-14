Former coach was near Texas high school when asking minor for nudes: Court records

article

The Brief A former Texas high school coach pleaded guilty to coercing a minor. Kenneth Wayne Mulkey used Snapchat to solicit explicit images from a 14-year-old. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison.



A former high school teacher and coach in a Texas city has pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce and entice a minor online.

The former football and track coach was within 40 meters of the school when he first asked the minor for graphic images, a court said Thursday.

Former Texas coach pleads guilty

Kenneth Wayne Mulkey was formerly employed at Sabinal High School in a small town near San Antonio.

Court documents revealed that Mulkey, 43, used Snapchat in October 2024 to message a user who identified themselves as a 14-year-old boy. He told the user he was a 40-year-old football and track coach.

Mulkey then asked the minor for sexually explicit photos of himself, the court said. His cell phone data, which was shown in court, showed that he was very near the school when he sent these messages.

The following day, Mulkey reportedly sent a sexually graphic photo of himself to the boy, followed by further explicit messages.

He was arrested on Jan. 31, 2025.

What's next:

Mulkey pleaded guilty to his charge on Monday, and faces a sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison. A federal district judge will decide the sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nallely Duarte and Ekua Assabill are prosecuting the case.