Former Comal ISD teacher accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old

The New Braunfels Police Department says a former Comal Independent School District teacher has been arrested and is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Officials say 34-year-old Emily Marie Anderson has been charged with sexual assault of a child which is a second-degree felony.

The charge stems from an ongoing investigation into a sexual relationship Anderson is believed to have had with a 15-year-old male victim.

At the time of the relationship, officials say Anderson was a teacher at Canyon High School and the victim was a student at the same high school.

Detectives are working to determine if there were any other victims. Anyone who believes that they may be a victim is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident at NBPD Headquarters and transported to the Comal County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000 and she remains in custody at this time.

