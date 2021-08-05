Former Longhorn, Lake Travis star starts for Cowboys in HOF Game

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined due to an injury, homegrown football star Garrett Gilbert led the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night in the NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gilbert led the Lake Travis High School football team to two state championships in 2007 and 2008 before playing for the Texas Longhorns and eventually the Cowboys.

"Everybody in our program, all the coaches that know him from when he played here, are incredibly proud of him, he’s just been an awesome guy in general," said Lake Travis head football coach Hank Carter, who still keeps in touch with Gilbert. "He comes back and helps with camps, he’s just a very down to earth guy and for Lake Travis folks it’s pretty exciting watching him do what he’s doing."

In June, Gilbert was back on the Lake Travis campus helping run a training camp for young athletes.

"That was probably my favorite part of summers growing up, being able to go to all these summer camps, college camps around the state of Texas," said Gilbert during a previous interview with FOX 7. "So being able to impact kids once or twice a year is really fun, I really enjoy it."

The only other time Gilbert started for Dallas was also against the Steelers in November 2020.

Thursday night the Steelers ended up defeating the Cowboys 16-3. The Cowboys' next preseason game is Aug. 13. It’s unknown if Dak Prescott will start.

