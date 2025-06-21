Former Longhorns linebacker returns to defend campus in whole new way

article

The Brief A former UT football player has returned to campus after 24 years to join the police department. The former Longhorns linebacker was sworn in this week by the University of Texas at Austin Police Department. He says his experience as a former student and athlete gives him a "home field advantage" in understanding and protecting the campus community.



A former University of Texas football player is returning to the campus that gave him so much. But this time, he’s wearing a new uniform.

Former Longhorn Joins Campus Police

Matt Jones took the field under the bright lights of DKR in 1995 and 1996 for the Texas Longhorns. The linebacker played on legendary teams that cemented their place in history, winning the final Southwest Conference Title and the very first Big 12 Championship.

But these days, Matt Jones’ game days look a lot different. He began his law enforcement career right here in Austin — and now, he’s closing it out at the Forty Acres.

After 24 years with the Austin Police Department, Jones is back where it all started. This time, to serve and protect the same community that once cheered him on.

Jones was sworn in this week at the University of Texas at Austin Police Department, with Longhorn pride in full force, of course.

What they're saying:

"All the people that I met and retained relationships with over the years, it's really played a big role in my life," said Jones.

He says it’s a great feeling to be back on campus.

"It feels outstanding, it’s great, it feels like home to me, so coming back I feel really comfortable here, knowing the ins and outs of the school," said Jones.

"I can relate with the students, I know what they are going through, so I understand the needs and the wants of the students," Jones continued.

He says a big reason he came back was because of Chief of Police Shane Streepy.

"He supports officers' growth, and I really feel like the department is on its way up with his innovative thinking and his tactics. Therefore, it was kind of a no-brainer at this point in time to join them and make it a better place," said Jones.

Jones says his past gives him an edge — a home field advantage, if you will.

"It helps me along the lines of knowing the geography of the campus, knowing the buildings, the streets, the alleyways, the buildings, the ins, and outs of the logistics of the whole campus. Applying that to policing is an advantage," said Jones.

And while his role has changed, his mission remains the same:

"My job is to be there for them and make sure the students remain safe along with the faculty and the staff as well," said Jones.

Make sure to give him a Hook Em’ next time you see him around campus.