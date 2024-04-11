Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette arrested in metro Atlanta

article

Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette was arrested on April 10 in Atlanta, according to booking records.

Lockette, 37, faces charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and theft by receiving stolen property.

A native of Albany, Lockette attended Monroe Comprehensive High School, where he excelled in football and track before continuing his athletic career at Fort Valley State University.

He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and also had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears before returning to Seattle in 2013. Lockette was part of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLIX against the Denver Broncos in 2014. He retired in 2016 after sustaining a serious neck injury in 2015.

In 2014, Lockette was investigated for possible sexual misconduct along with Colin Kaepernick and Quinton Patton, both of whom were his teammates on the San Francisco 49ers at the time. However, no charges were filed against any of the players.

Lockette was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club of Albany's Hall of Fame in 2019. He currently serves as a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study, a research program aimed at improving the safety of football for players.