Former UT Austin student charged with burglary, indecent assault

A former University of Texas at Austin student has been charged for breaking into dorm rooms and committing sexual acts with and stealing property.

Former sophomore Rolando Benavides, 21, has been charged with burglary of a habitation and indecent assault, says UTPD.

UTPD says that on April 13, it received an anonymous email about possible burglaries with sexual deviant behavior at Jester Residence Hall. UTPD identified the suspect as Benavides, who was a resident, through an investigation and conducted an interview with him.

After the interview was over, UTPD says Benavides left campus and has since withdrawn from UT Austin. He has also been barred from campus.

An investigation showed that Benavides broke into three unoccupied rooms in the residence hall and committed sexual acts with the victims' property, including clothing, toiletries and food items, and posted photos on a public fetish website, says UTPD. He also allegedly stole items.

UTPD says that requests have been made to the website to remove the photos.

UTPD says it initially identified six victims, but upon further investigation, has identified two more victims from separate incidents. UTPD believes there are four rooms that were burglarized and eight total victims so far. This remains an active investigation.

Bond has been set with the stipulations that Benavides has to remain 200 yards away from university property, have no contact with victims, and have a GPS monitor.

UTPD says that it is possible more crimes may have taken place. If a UT community member believes their items were tampered with inside Jester Residence Hall, call UTPD at 512-471-4441, extension 9, or email utpd- imd@austin.utexas.edu.