Former UT student sues fraternity over alleged assault at party

A former UT Austin student is suing a fraternity over an alleged assault at a party.

The lawsuit alleges that members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Texas Rho Chapter attacked the student, leaning him with several broken bones and ligaments.

Those injuries apparently prevented that student from finishing the semester.

The lawsuit, which is seeking more than $1 million in damages, also alleges the chapter president did not adequately monitor alcohol consumption or maintain necessary security.

UT has not commented on the lawsuit, but records show the chapter is no longer associated with the university due to multiple violations.