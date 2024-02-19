Texas border, post-election violence big issues in new UT poll

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, the countdown to March 5 begins, and voters are already starting to feel the pressure of the approaching primary decision day.

"The whole thing is just an absolute circus to me. And I don't really want to participate, but I will with a third-party candidate," said voter Kristina Steinbruck.

Others are still trying to make a decision.

"I need time to do some research, for sure," said Hakeem Hamandi.

The new UT Texas Politics Project poll indicates voters are digging in on several key issues, but that may not translate into a rush to the ballot box, according to poll director James Henson.

"I don't expect that we're going to see a big surge in turnout. I doubt we'll see a huge drop, but there's not going to be a big turnout this year like we saw in 2022 and in 2020. I think there's just a little less competition to drive that," said Henson.

The border remains a top issue for voters. There is even growing support for tougher enforcement among Democrats.

Other key take aways from the poll include: 45% said abortion restrictions in Texas should be scaled back. Also, increasing the age to purchase a firearm to 21 has wide support. Easing economic pressure appears to be improving voter attitudes, according to Henson.

"We're seeing the negativity ease up just a bit. It's not all hunky-dory. But we are seeing an easing up of these negative attitudes," said Henson.

Political rhetoric on the campaign trail remains toxic, and that has most voters, in the poll, worried violence will be a problem after the November election.

"In a kind of cruel irony, if you will, this was one of the few areas where we saw bipartisan agreement. It's a worrisome indicator of where people's expectations are of politics in the country right now," said Henson.

For voter Shanna Beyah, few, if any, will walk away with exactly what they want this election season. She has this advice for those going to the polls.

"Make the best decision possible with the information that we have. And use good sources to get our information, not just the soundbites that we're hearing on TV," said Beyah.

The poll also found that, among republicans, only 2% considered school choice as an important issue, which includes vouchers and education savings accounts. Overall, voters are split on intervening in global conflicts, and when asked how they identify themselves, 63% said they are "American first, Texan second."