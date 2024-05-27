Fort Cavazos soldier detained in Russia on theft allegations
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - A Fort Cavazos has been detained in Russia on allegations of theft.
Sergeant Gordon Black is accused of stealing from his longtime Russian girlfriend.
Russian police say Black has confessed and is cooperating with investigators.
34-year-old Black was deployed to South Korea and U.S. officials say he was about to return to Texas right before his arrest.
A Russian court has ruled that Black will remain in custody until early July pending a criminal investigation and trial.