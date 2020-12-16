Fort Hood healthcare workers, first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Fort Hood has started distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and first responders at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC). The United States Army post received the first shipment of the vaccine on Monday, Dec 15, and began distributing it within hours; igniting hope that there is a light at the end of the global pandemic tunnel.

The vaccine is administered in two doses about 21 days apart. The vaccine is being administered at the main hospital and Shoemaker Soldier Readiness Processing Center. Recipients will receive Vaccination Record instructions for receiving the second dose, at the time of their first doses.

After offering the vaccine to all healthcare workers and first responders, CRDAMC will distribute the vaccine to mission forces, immediate response forces, contingency response forces, deploying soldiers, essential personnel, and high-risk beneficiaries. Soldiers and other healthy beneficiaries can expect to receive the vaccine during the second or third distribution wave in 2021, according to the military post.

Ms. Cecanti Williams, a licensed vocational nurse at CRDAMC, prepared the first vaccine doses for administration to her colleagues at Fort Hood. "I'm thankful for being here and being able to help make history," said Williams.

Fort Hood leaders plan to provide weekly updates about the vaccine plan and provide updates about the implementation.

"Offering the vaccine to our healthcare workers and first responders is critical to ensuring we have a healthy and ready medical force to provide care to the Soldiers and beneficiaries at Fort Hood," said Col. Richard G. Malish, commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. "Being one of the first military hospitals to acquire and deliver the vaccine puts CRDAMC in a terrific position to begin affording the Soldiers, Family Members, and retirees of 'The Great Place' protection through immunity. We have embraced the intent of OPERATION WARP SPEED and are moving out quickly and safely."

CRDAMC officials encourage community members to continue to practice protection measures like wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, and exercising virtual health options for medical needs. Community members should attempt to limit their exposure in order to help prevent the spread of the virus until a wider distribution of the vaccine is complete.

