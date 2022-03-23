Fort Hood military police searching for missing teen

Fort Hood military police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing teen.

Fort Hood military officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Edward Caballero. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he left his post residence in the Kouma Village housing area without permission and has not returned.

Caballero is about 5’ 10" inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and ripped jeans.

In the initial investigation, it appears Caballero left on his own. Anyone with information related to the location of Caballero or details related to this incident should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288 1170.

