Fort Hood officials determine only essential personnel report Wednesday

Fort Hood officials say Tuesday they have determined that only mission essential personnel will report to work on Fort Hood Wednesday, Feb. 17. Road conditions continue to be hazardous with packed snow and icy in spots. Forecast of weather for this evening into tomorrow will further deteriorate road conditions.

Officials say contracted personnel should coordinate with their supervisors for guidance. All primary access gates will be open.

However, officials say the following limited access gates will remained closed:

Sante Fe Gate (currently closed due to construction)

Tank Destroyer and New Railhead Gate

79th Street Gate

Mohawk Gate

SH Hwy 195 Gate

Warrior Way Gate

Officials add Meadows Child Development Center, not Fort Hood CDC due to water flooding issues, will be available for use only by mission essential personnel. The Clear Creek commissary will be open with limited supplies while the Warrior Way commissary will continue to be closed due water flooding issues.

Officals say the Main Post Exchange will be closed. Several Express stores across post will be open.

For the latest information on other AAFES facilities, visit the AAFES Facebook site. All Ash Wednesday services scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 on Fort Hood are canceled.

Fort Hood officials continue to ask all personnel to travel only when absolutely necessary and stay safe.

