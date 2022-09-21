Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for killing woman in domestic dispute

A Fort Hood soldier was charged with murder for killing a woman in a domestic dispute in Killeen, police said.

Killeen police said on Sept. 19, around 7:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 34-year-old victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore, were involved in a domestic dispute. Moore later shot and killed the victim, police said.

Michael Moore was charged with murder and has a bond set at $1 million.

Moore left the home and went to Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police. He is an active-duty soldier.

If he posts bail, he will be ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor.