Fort Worth deputy marshal organizes toy giveaway

A Fort Worth deputy marshal organized a drive-thru toy giveaway for families hard hit by the pandemic.

Deputy Bryan Woodard partnered with the First Responders Children’s Foundation and handed out toys Sunday afternoon in Dallas with the help of volunteers.

He said the toy drive was a perfect opportunity to engage with the community and make a difference for children who otherwise may not have gotten any presents this year.

"One thing about it is that a lot of people have lost their jobs or financial responsibilities or they don’t have money. You know, this is a way for me and my crew to go ahead and give back for those hard times because everybody deserves Christmas,” he said.

Woodard and his team wore masks and families stayed in their cars while receiving gifts.