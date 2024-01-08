Fort Worth explosion injures at least 11, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a ‘major incident’ in downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth MedStar confirms at least 11 people have been injured in an apparent building explosion at the Sandman Hotel.

The crews are in the area of Houston Street and W 7th St.

Police are asking people in the area to avoid the downtown area.

Images from SKY 4 show a building with significant damage in the area.

Photos sent to FOX 4 show emergency crews in the area with stretchers near Throckmorton Street.

Several people have reported hearing a loud noise in the area.

Fort Worth police say they will share more details as soon as information can be confirmed.

Fort Worth police say there is a family reunification area for those involved in Sundance Square at 420 Main Street.

