Texas A&M women’s volleyball honored by President Trump at White House for 2025 NCAA National Championship

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The Brief Texas A&M women’s volleyball team was honored at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their first-ever NCAA national championship. President Trump hosted the Aggies alongside six other title-winning teams as part of a broader recognition of collegiate national champions. The ceremony highlighted the team’s historic 2025 season, which concluded with a dominant sweep of top-seeded Kentucky in the championship match.



Just months after their first national championship, the Texas A&M women’s volleyball team was honored Tuesday at the White House as part of a celebration recognizing more than 100 NCAA title-winning athletes from across the country.

President Trump recognizes Aggies at NCAA Champions Day

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: NCAA trophies are displayed during a NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event in the State Dining Room at the White House on April 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. The White House hosted more than 100 champion collegiate stu Expand

What we know:

President Donald Trump hosted seven championship teams, including the Aggies, during a ceremony marking NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day.

"This afternoon, we’re joined by not one, not two, but seven collegiate championship-winning teams from all across the country," Trump said during remarks at the White House.

Other teams in attendance included Oklahoma State men’s golf, Wake Forest men’s tennis, Georgia women’s tennis, Youngstown State women’s bowling, West Virginia mixed rifle and Florida State women’s soccer.

The Aggies' Washington D.C. tour

Dig deeper:

The White House ceremony is part of a broader visit to Washington for the Aggies, which included stops at the Texas A&M Washington, D.C., office, tours of the National Mall and Capitol, and a congressional visit, according to the team social media account.

"From the opening serve to the final point of the national championship, the Aggies played with heart and determination," Trump said. "They dominated the tournament, sweeping top-seeded Kentucky to claim the program’s first-ever national title."

Trump addresses NCAA policy and future of college sports

US President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Expand

Big picture view:

Trump used the event to highlight college athletics more broadly, pointing to a recent executive order he said is aimed at protecting the future of collegiate sports. He also called on Congress to take further action on issues affecting the NCAA landscape, with NIL.

"A judge, who was not a person that knew much about sports, actually, I think he knew nothing about sports, decided that the whole thing was unconstitutional for over 100 years. Developed these programs, a lot of scholarships, a lot of great things happening. And now it's a total and complete mess," said Trump.

Looking back at Texas A&M’s 2025 title run

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 21: The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate their victory against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship held at T-Mobile Center on December 21, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Phot Expand

The backstory:

Texas A&M capped a historic 2025 season by sweeping top-seeded Kentucky in the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball championship match on Dec. 21, securing the program’s first national title. The Aggies completed the run in just the third season under head coach Jamie Morrison.

Entering the tournament as a No. 3 seed in the Lincoln Regional, Texas A&M defeated a series of top programs, before finishing with a decisive victory over Southeastern Conference opponent Kentucky in the championship final.