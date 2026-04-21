Waymo temporarily suspends San Antonio operations after vehicle swept away by floodwaters

The Brief Waymo car swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio Car was unoccupied when it entered a flooded roadway, says Waymo Company has temporarily suspended its operations in San Antonio



Waymo says one of its autonomous vehicles was swept away by floodwaters in the San Antonio area Tuesday.

What they're saying:

A Waymo spokesperson told FOX 7 Austin that an unoccupied Waymo vehicle had entered a flooded roadway and was swept away as a result.

The company has temporarily suspended its operations in San Antonio.

What's next:

Waymo did not give a timeframe for when operations would be reinstated, but said that the company is continuing to monitor local conditions.

The company is also still trying to recover the lost vehicle as of Tuesday evening.