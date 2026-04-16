3 people arrested, charged after APD executes 'proactive operation'

The Brief Three people were arrested after an operation by the APD North Metro Tactical Unit Police said the operation took place after ongoing complaints from residents in the neighborhood Each suspect was on a methamphetamine charge



Three people were arrested after a "proactive operation" was executed by the Austin Police Department.

Each suspect was arrested for a methamphetamine charge.

What we know:

Police said on April 13, the APD North Metro Tactical Unit directed a proactive operation at a home in the 1400 block of Broadmoor Drive.

The operation was to address ongoing complaints from residents from the neighborhood. They suspected drugs, firearms, arson, trespassing, burglary, criminal threatening and other crimes were taking place there.

"APD wishes to thank the residents of this neighborhood for their support and encourages residents throughout the city to continue to call and advocate for themselves if there are problem areas, apartments or houses in their neighborhoods. This case demonstrates the value of collaboration with our community and the types of efforts we can take to help with situations like these," APD said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Three people were arrested during the operation.

First arrest

Lakeshia Robertson, 38, was arrested after leaving the home for a violation of city ordinance.

Officers learned she had an active warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Robertson was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail where she was searched in accordance to jail policy. Officers found 3 grams of methamphetamine during the search.

She was charged with an arrest warrant as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), 1 gram < 4 grams.

Lakeshia Robertson, 38

Second arrest

Jonathan Green, 30, was arrested after leaving the home for a traffic violation.

Officers saw Green remove an item from his pocket and throw it behind a wall as he was being approached. Officers recovered the item and found it to be a baggie containing about 14 grams of methamphetamine.

Green was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 4 grams < 200 grams, as well as tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Jonathan Green, 30

Third arrest

Logan Sides, 36, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the home.

He was arrested for theft of property with previous convictions related to a bicycle theft in the neighborhood.

Officers also found and seized about 131 grams or 4.6 ounces of methamphetamine in the house. Sides was then charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Logan Sides, 36

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.