1 killed in three-vehicle crash on US 290 in Manor, police say

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The Brief One person was killed Friday night in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on eastbound U.S. 290 in Manor. No other injuries were reported, and the highway reopened after being closed for about 3½ hours for the investigation. The victim's identity has not yet been released, and police have not said if charges or citations will be filed.



One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 290 in Manor Police Department.

Fatal crash in Manor

What we know:

The crash happened about 10 p.m. Oct. 2 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 290, just west of Gregg Manor Road, according to the Manor Police Department. Police said a preliminary investigation found that a vehicle traveling east approached stopped traffic and rear-ended another vehicle. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a third vehicle.

First responders performed CPR on one of the drivers, but the driver died at the scene, police said. No other occupants were injured.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Dig deeper:

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 between Threshold Lane and Gregg Manor Road were closed for about 3½ hours as emergency crews responded and investigators worked at the scene.

Manor police did not say whether any citations or charges are expected. The crash remains under investigation.

The Manor Police Department was assisted by Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12, Austin-Travis County EMS, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.