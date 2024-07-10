Expand / Collapse search

Four Austin homeless encampments close; over 60 people relocated

By Kevin Vu and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 10, 2024 2:44pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - Over 60 homeless people have been relocated after the city closed four homeless encampments in Austin.

The Barton Creek Greenbelt, Williamson Creek East, Indian Grass Prairie and North Walnut Creek encampments were closed, relocating 63 people to the Northbridge and Southbridge shelters as part of the city's Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative

"Transitioning from encampments into shelter signifies a significant step towards stability, support, and access to resources and care. The cleanup of four encampments reflects our commitment to ensuring a safer community," said Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray.

HEAL is an initiative approved by the City Council in February 2021, with the goal of offering homeless people a direct path to shelters and opportunities to attain stable housing.