City of Austin addresses homeless encampment along Violet Crown Trail

The City of Austin says it has begun relocating homeless people living in encampments near the Gaines Creek Greenbelt along Violet Crown Trail in Southwest Austin.

The relocation is part of the city's Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative and began on Tuesday, June 13.

Those living in the encampments are being voluntarily transferred to city bridge shelters, where they are then enrolled in longer-term housing programs, says the city. Once they're relocated, the city then carries out an extensive clean-up of the encampment.

The city says it has been in "close communication" with neighboring residents and businesses and the closure is the result of extensive planning across city departments and social services. The city also recently expanded capacity at its Northbridge shelter to accommodate more participants.

The Violet Crown Trail encampment is now one of multiple locations addressed by the program in 2023.