Man kills self, wife, 2 others in murder/suicide in Taylor home

The Taylor Police Department says a man killed himself, his wife, and two others in a murder/suicide.

The shooter has been identified as Anthony Davis. The victims have been identified as Davis's wife Araceli Lopez Davis, his stepson, and his stepson's girlfriend.

According to police, officers were called for a welfare check in the 600 block of Symes Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30. Police had to force entry into the home with the assistance of the Taylor Fire Department.

Once inside, officers found four dead bodies - including a 45-year-old female, a 20-year old female, an 18-year old male, and a 57-year old male. They had all suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

