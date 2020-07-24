Four people killed in two separate overnight crashes

Investigations are underway after two separate crashes left four people dead overnight.

Austin-Travis County EMS says two people were killed in a crash in the 1400 block of East Anderson Lane at around 3:30 a.m.

The Austin Police Department says that the two people killed were both men in their 20s. APD says they were traveling in their car at a high speed when they ran a red light and hit a box truck.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Officials say a third car was also hit in the crash. The person in that car was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Another crash in far South Austin also killed two people. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on I-35 just south of SH-45.

Austin police say the driver of a small sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes of the interstate when the driver hit a truck that was pulling a travel trailer head-on. Both vehicles ended up on fire.

The driver of the car, identified as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30-40, was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as a white man between the ages of 40-50, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

