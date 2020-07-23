Texas DPS searching for ten suspects from May protests

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of ten people for a variety of crimes that happened during protests at the Capitol on May 30.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they have already arrested seven people on felony and misdemeanor charges that took place during the protests.

Texas DPS said those protests eventually led to rioting on Capitol grounds. That's when the department said the ten people wanted by DPS committed crimes they have yet to be charged with.

DPS is releasing their images, asking the public to help troopers track them down.

The Austin Justice Coalition said it's an unnecessary pursuit.

“I think it is sad that law enforcement agencies are going to spend time and money trying to find people that are accused of these crimes that happened nearly two months ago, as opposed to spending the time and potential resources in figuring out how we can either become a better police department, how we can become better servants to everyone in the public, or how we can really start to lean in and understand these conversations around alternatives to policing,” said founder Chas Moore.

The crimes they are accused of range from misdemeanors to felonies, including criminal mischief, interfering with public duties, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. DPS said the images were gathered by special agents and crime analysts during a “lengthy investigation.”

Moore said he thinks all those charges should be dropped.

“I mean, I get it, laws were broken or whatever. But I think we have to, again, question why do protesters, or why did these individuals that are being accused, feel the need to go to the lengths that they did? And I think the answer to that is because of the violence that is presented to community and folks of color and black folks at the hands of police,” Moore said.

DPS said during the protests, which continued for a couple of weeks in Austin, troopers at the Capitol worked 12-hour shifts to protect Capitol grounds.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Texas DPS writes, "...The department remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to proactively protect the citizens and property of Texas."

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477

Submit a tip here

District Attorney Margaret Moore did not respond to requests for comment regarding whether the cases will be prosecuted.

