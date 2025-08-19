Four protesters arrested after refusing to leave Texas Capitol building

The Brief Four protesters were arrested by Texas DPS on August 18 Texas DPS said the protesters refused to leave the Texas House Chamber They were arrested and charged with criminal trespass



Four protesters were arrested after refusing to leave the Texas Capitol grounds Monday night.

What happened?

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, on August 18, the Texas State Senate adjourned at 10 p.m. and all visitors were told the Texas Capitol building would be closing at 10:30 p.m.

A group of protesters who were protesting in front of the House Chamber were told to leave by 10:30 p.m. or face criminal charges for trespassing.

Photo of the four protesters who were arrested. Credit Pooja Sethi

DPS said after several warnings, four protesters refused to leave and follow instructions, so they were arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

All four were booked into the Travis County Jail without incident:

Jessica Cohen, 54

Angel Carroll, 30

Megan Sheahan, 32

Jill Vanvoorhis, 61

Rep. Nicole Collier refuses to leave House Chambers

Big picture view:

Texas Democrats came back to Austin after they broke quorum two weeks ago in protest of the state's redistricting plan.

After Texas Democrats returned, House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced that the quorum-breaking legislators were not allowed to leave the chambers until they signed a document promising to be present when the House reconvenes on Wednesday morning.

"Members who have not been present until today for whom arrest warrants were issued will be granted written permission to leave only after agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated DPS officer appointment," said Burrows.

The piece of paper resembles a tardy note or permission slip one receives in school. Additionally, each Democrat was assigned a Texas DPS Trooper to shadow them.

Collier refused to sign the document, instead opting to stay in the House chambers overnight.

"I refuse to sign," said State Rep. Collier. "I will not agree to be in DPS custody. I'm not a criminal. I am exercising my right to resist and oppose the decisions of our government. So this is my form of protest."