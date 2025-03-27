Fourth murder suspect arrested in connection to deadly North Austin shooting

The Brief A fourth murder suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in North Austin The shooting happened in April 2024 Three other suspects were arrested last year



A fourth man was arrested in connection to a deadly North Austin shooting in April 2024.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 28-year-old Darwin Samir Salinas-Martinez, aka "Condon" was wanted by Austin police for the murder of 39-year-old Lowen Alberto Ordonez Lobo.

On March 26, APD obtained a warrant for Salinas-Martinez. According to an affidavit, Salinas-Martinez allegedly "coached, encouraged, and provided the murder weapon to the shooter."

U.S. Marshals found Salinas-Martinez at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Airport Blvd. in East Austin. He was arrested after a brief barricade.

Salinas-Martinez was taken to the Travis County Jail.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Salinas-Martinez is an undocumented immigrant from Honduras. He was sought on a warrant of removal.

The backstory:

Police said on April 28, 2024, around 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at The Villas Del Sol apartments in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as 39-year-old Lowen Alberto Ordonez Lobo.

Dig deeper:

According to US Marshals, 22-year-old Jairo Velasquez-Lopez was identified as the getaway driver who fled the scene; 20-year-old Giovany Perdomo, aka "Pero," was identified as the alleged shooter; and 32-year-old Nixon Marquez-Martinez, who is alleged to have ordered the murder, were all arrested.

Marquez-Martinez had an additional administrative warrant with the Department of Homeland Security.

All three men were arrested, transported, and booked into the Travis County Jail and have been identified by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Honduran Immigrants.