One dead after shooting in North Austin

One man is dead after a shooting in North Austin.

On Sunday, around 8:40 p.m., police say they got multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 1700 block of Rutland Dr.

When first responders arrived, they attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the man died about 20 minutes later.

Police say he was in his 30s.

Right now, police do not have any information on a suspect, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.