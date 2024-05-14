3 murder suspects arrested in connection to deadly North Austin shooting

Three men were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in North Austin, US Marshals said.

According to US Marshals, Austin police asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest three murder suspects. Those three suspects were found within a five-day span: May 9-14.

Police said on April 28, around 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at The Villas Del Sol apartments in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as 39-year-old Lowen Alberto Ordonez Lobo.

According to US Marshals, 22-year-old Jairo Velasquez-Lopez was identified as the getaway driver who fled the scene; 20-year-old Giovany Perdomo, aka "Pero," was identified as the alleged shooter; and 32-year-old Nixon Marquez-Martinez, who is alleged to have ordered the murder, were all arrested.

Marquez-Martinez had an additional administrative warrant with the Department of Homeland Security.

All three men were arrested, transported, and booked into the Travis County Jail and have been identified by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Honduran Immigrants.

According to the Austin Police Department, this is documented as the 18th homicide investigation this year in Austin.