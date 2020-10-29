FOX 7 Care Force: Count Every Hero

It's important to make sure every vote is counted in this election, including our military men and women serving overseas. One group of retired military members is pushing to make sure that happens.

Count Every Hero is fighting to ensure every service member's right to vote is protected and counted.

Marjorie Eastman, a retired Army intelligence officer and commander, joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

