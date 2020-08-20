FOX 7 Care Force: COVID-19’s impact on veterans with PTSD

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting veterans coping with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

The last thing veterans with PTSD should do is isolate, yet with the pandemic, isolating is exactly what the government wants Americans to do.

Iraq veteran Blake Holbrook serves as a counselor with the Samaritan Center and joins Mike Warren to talk about how veterans with PTSD are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

