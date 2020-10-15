FOX 7 Care Force: Pandemic impact on mental health in the US military

Reports say that military suicides and some incidents of violent behavior have spiked and some military officials believe the coronavirus pandemic is playing a role in that.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Blake Harris, the director of the Texas Veterans Commission's mental health department, joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It provides 24/7 free and confidential support, including for veterans. The lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.

