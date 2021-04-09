FOX 7 Care Force: Restoration Ranch offers support for veterans
BASTROP, Texas - Located in Bastrop, Restoration Ranch is a non-profit that operates as an experiential learning center for the benefit of veterans, their families, and the second-chance horses that live there.
Their mission is to provide a safe haven for equine learning and development that nurtures the well-being of veteran families 'through the gift of the horse.'
Derek Knapp, an army veteran and the executive director of Restoration Ranch, joined Mike Warren during a Care Force segment to talk about how the ranch provides access to a rural way of life that embraces holistic health, sustainable agriculture, and community-building programs aimed at restoring the physical vitality, emotional and spiritual health of all involved.
"We're an equine learning facility but it is also a place where people can get away from the rat race and rest and work with the horses but also get a sense of community," Knapp explained. "We're 5 to 6 miles from downtown Bastrop so we're far enough and big enough to feel the rural lifestyle and enjoy the quiet."
Veterans interested in Restoration Ranch can click here.
