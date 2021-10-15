FOX 7 Care Force: Texas Veterans Commission grant program and services

The Texas Veterans Commission has been serving as an advocate for Texas veterans since 1927.

One of the many things it does is fund smaller service organizations that work directly with veterans in need and recently it awarded almost $7 million in grants.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren got details from James Bracken.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter