FOX 7 Discussion: 2020 Census data
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, the US Census Bureau released new data from the 2020 census and it showed big changes across the country.
During the past decade, America's multiracial population increased 276% from nine million to 33.8 million.
Dr. Manuel Pastor, head of the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California, joins Rebecca Thomas to give more context for the data.
