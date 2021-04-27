FOX 7 Discussion: 2020 census effects on Texas redistricting

Results from the 2020 census will give Texas more power in Congress.

Texas gained two seats in the House while states like California and New York lost seats due to population trends. Texas' population grew by about 4 million residents in the past 10 years.

Dr. Lloyd Potter, state demographer and director of the Texas Demographic Center at UT-San Antonio, joins Mike Warren to talk about the effect of the 2020 census on redistricting.

